Avoid heatstroke while riding: Five key tips for heatwave conditions

Riding in extreme heat isn’t just uncomfortable but also turned to be risky.
High temperatures can drain one’s energy, reduce concentration and even affect the bike’s performance, resulting in potential accidents.
If you’re commuting daily or heading out for long rides, monitoring habits during a heatwave is crucial for safety and comfort.
Here are a few tips every rider should follow when the temperature rises.
You shouldn’t wait until you feel thirsty. Start hydrating well before your ride and even keep sipping water at regular intervals. For rides, it is suggested to always carry a water bottle or hydration pack, especially for longer trips. Dehydration can lead to dizziness and slow reaction times, which are dangerous on the road.
When the temperature rises, while we tend to focus on protecting the skin from the harsh sun, it is also essential to opt for the proper gear. Choose ventilated jackets, breathable fabrics, and light-coloured gear that reflects heat. Never forget to wear a helmet to stay protected without overheating.
It is suggested to plan bike rides during early morning or late evening when temperatures are relatively lower. The heat levels during the noon hours can be intense and exhausting, increasing the risk of heatstroke and fatigue.
High temperatures can affect the bike’s engine and tyre pressure. Check for coolant levels, engine oil, and tyre pressure regularly. Overheated engines or overinflated tyres can lead to breakdowns or accidents.
Long rides in the heat can quickly wear you down. Look for shaded areas or cool spots to rest, hydrate, and recover.