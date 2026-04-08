Affordable interiors: 5 creative ways to refresh your home on a budget

With rising costs, not everyone can afford a full home makeover, but that doesn’t mean your space has to feel dull or outdated.
A few smart, budget-friendly tweaks can go a long way in refreshing your home without burning a hole in your pocket.
Give your walls a quick update You don’t always need a fresh coat of paint to change the mood of a room. Adding wall art, framed prints, or even peel-and-stick wallpapers can bring life to empty walls. A small gallery wall with personal photos or posters can make the space feel more lively and personal.
Play with lighting Lighting can completely change how a room feels. Instead of relying only on harsh overhead lights, try adding a table lamp, floor lamp, or even warm fairy lights. Softer lighting creates a cozy vibe and makes your home feel more inviting, especially in the evenings.
Rearrange what you already have Sometimes, the best makeover costs nothing. Moving your furniture around can open up space and give your home a fresh look. Try shifting your sofa, changing the layout of your bed, or even swapping décor items between rooms. It can make everything feel new without spending a rupee.
Add plants for a fresh touch Indoor plants are one of the easiest ways to brighten up your home. Whether it’s a small money plant, a snake plant, or even fresh flowers, greenery adds life and freshness. If maintaining plants feels like too much work, you can also opt for artificial ones that still add visual appeal.
Update soft furnishings Changing cushion covers, curtains, or bed sheets can instantly transform a room. Go for brighter colours, patterns, or textures depending on the vibe you want. These small changes are affordable but make a noticeable difference.