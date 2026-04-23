Affordable interiors: 5 creative ways to refresh your home on a budget

Giving your home a fresh new look does not always require a major renovation or a hefty budget.
Sometimes, small and thoughtful changes can completely transform a space, making it feel brighter, warmer and more inviting.
With a little creativity and planning, it is possible to refresh your interiors without overspending.
Here are five affordable ways to upgrade your home and give it a stylish new vibe.
Rearrange what you already have One of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to refresh a room is to simply change the layout. Move your sofa to a different wall, switch side tables between rooms, or create a cosy reading corner with a chair you already own. Even shifting artwork or lamps can make a room feel new again. Rearranging furniture also helps you use your space better and can improve the overall flow of the room.
Add colour with soft furnishings If repainting walls feels expensive or time-consuming, bring in colour through cushions, throws, curtains or rugs. Soft furnishings are an easy way to update the mood of a room and can be changed with the seasons. Earthy tones can create a calm atmosphere, while brighter shades add energy and personality. Mixing textures such as cotton, linen or velvet can also make the room look richer and more layered.
Bring nature indoors Houseplants are one of the most affordable decor upgrades and instantly make a home feel alive. From low-maintenance snake plants to pothos or peace lilies, greenery can brighten corners, shelves and empty tabletops. If you are short on space, hang planters near windows or use small pots on kitchen counters. Plants not only look good but can also create a more relaxing environment.
Upgrade Lighting Lighting can dramatically change how a room looks and feels. Instead of relying only on a harsh ceiling light, add layers with table lamps, floor lamps or warm LED bulbs. String lights can add charm to bedrooms or balconies, while a stylish lampshade can become a statement piece. Good lighting makes a home feel cosy and welcoming, especially in the evenings.
Use DIY decor and personal touches Some of the best interiors feel personal rather than expensive. Frame family photos, display travel souvenirs, or create your own wall art using prints or fabric. Old jars can become candle holders, baskets can double as storage, and unused trays can be styled on coffee tables. DIY touches add character and make your home feel unique.