Addicted to your phone? Here are 5 ways to cut back

Scrolling for “just five minutes” often turns into an hour before people even realise it.
While smartphones make work and communication easier, excessive screen time can also affect sleep, focus, productivity and even mental health.
The good news is that cutting down screen time does not always require extreme digital detoxes.
Here are five simple steps that can help break phone addiction gradually:
Most people underestimate how much time they actually spend on their phones. Checking the screen-time tracker can often be an eye-opening moment. Once people become aware of their usage pattern, it becomes easier to set realistic limits.
Constant notifications are one of the biggest reasons people keep checking their phones repeatedly throughout the day. Disabling alerts from shopping apps, games or social media platforms can instantly reduce distractions and mindless scrolling.
One of the easiest habits to build is creating phone-free zones. Keeping the phone away while eating meals or before bedtime can help improve focus and sleep quality. Many experts also advise avoiding screens at least 30 minutes before sleeping.
Breaking phone addiction becomes easier when there’s something else to do instead. Reading a book, going for a short walk, journaling or even listening to music without looking at the screen can help reduce the urge to scroll constantly.
Several smartphones now offer built-in app timers that automatically remind users when they’ve crossed their daily limit. Even reducing social media usage by 30 to 40 minutes a day can make a noticeable difference over time.