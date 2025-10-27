7 superfoods that help fight thyroid

What we eat, shapes the condition of our overall health. This is why, consuming more healthy and nutritionally rich food is very important in order to enhance immunity and prevent our body from potential diseases. However, having such discipline over our daily food intake becomes 10 folds more important if you are diagnosed with diseases like diabetes, hypertension, PCOS, etc.
Similarly, people suffering from a thyroid disorder- that causes a dysfunction of the butterfly-shaped gland situated at the base of the neck- must know about these seven superfoods that can be beneficial for regulating their thyroid hormones.
Pumpkin Seeds The first in the list of foods, mentioned by Lovneet, is Pumpkin seeds. It is a rich source of zinc, which is essential for the conversion of thyroid hormone T4 (Thyroxine) to the active T3 (Triiodothyronine). It also helps absorb other vitamins and minerals.
Curry Leaves Being a good source of copper, curry leaves stimulate the production of T4 and control the body’s calcium levels. It is also rich in vitamins and minerals, which in addition to its ability to control calcium, helps prevent the overabsorption of the T4 hormone in the blood.
Sabja Seeds Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, Sabja seeds help maintain good metabolism and proper functioning of the thyroid gland. Apart from that, it is also packed with fiber- known to keep one feeling full and ease symptoms like gut irritability and frequent hunger.
Amaranth Amaranth is a rich source of deiodinase enzymes (those enzymes that remove iodine atoms from T4 during conversion). These enzymes are selenium-dependent, which helps the conversion of T4 to T3.
Moong Like most beans, moong too has immense fiber along with infused minerals which are enough to fill up the deficiency of iodine. But the best thing about moong is that they are the easiest to digest among all beans. It makes them an excellent addition to a thyroid-friendly diet, says Lovneet.
Yogurt Yogurt too is also a great source of iodine, in addition, it has probiotic properties, which makes it a superfood. It supports gut health, which helps keep thyroid issues that are caused by autoimmune disease, under control. It also heals the immune system. The best kind to have is low-fat or Greek yogurt- they are high in proteins and loaded with iodine and vitamin D.
Pomegranate Pomegranate has Polyphenols that help remove free radicals from the body. As a result, it decreases inflammation and protects the thyroid gland. In addition, its anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties help reduce the effects of hypothyroidism.