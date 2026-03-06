7 foods that can save your life

Turmeric The unavoidable Golden magic that heals like no other. As we know in many Indian homes, turmeric is more than just a spice. Because women in our house gets us turmeric milk often called as ‘haldi ka doodh’when you fall sick. They do not say it just because they have been thought to do like that they do it because there is a reason behind it that we are not aware of. Turmeric contains a compound that reduces inflammation in the body. You may not be aware of inflammation which is linked to many serious diseases like arthritis, heart problems, and even cancer. You should include turmeric in your meals regularly, as it will help your body fight with any internal damages if caused. Just a small pinch every day can act as long-term protection.