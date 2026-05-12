Best refreshing watermelon drinks for Summer

Blend 8 cups of cubed seedless watermelon, 2 tablespoons of fresh lime juice, and 1/2 teaspoon of ginger juice. Strain the juice and serve with sparkling water and fresh mint for added flavor.
Place all of the ingredients in a high-powered blender: watermelon, strawberries, yogurt, honey, water, and mint. It is fabulous for breakfast or a post-workout snack.
This non-alcoholic mocktail is a great way to stay hydrated all summer long. Puree watermelon pieces, lemon juice, and basil leaves. Top with club soda for a fizzy delight.
Place the frozen watermelon, ice, tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, and agave into a high-speed blender. Blend until smooth. This is best for Summer.