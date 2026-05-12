Best refreshing watermelon drinks for Summer

Here are some refreshing watermelon drinks perfect for beating the summer heat:

Classic Watermelon Juice

Blend 8 cups of cubed seedless watermelon, 2 tablespoons of fresh lime juice, and 1/2 teaspoon of ginger juice. Strain the juice and serve with sparkling water and fresh mint for added flavor.

Minty Watermelon Juice

Combine watermelon juice with mint-infused simple syrup and top with sparkling water.

Watermelon Lemonade

Blend 4 cups of chopped watermelon with 1 1/2 cups of lemon juice and 1/2 cup of sugar. Add 6 cups of cold water and stir well. Serve over ice.

Watermelon Cooler

A chilled fruit juice made with watermelon, perfect for scorching summer days.

Watermelon Smoothie

Place all of the ingredients in a high-powered blender: watermelon, strawberries, yogurt, honey, water, and mint. It is fabulous for breakfast or a post-workout snack.

Watermelon Mojito

A refreshing and delicious cocktail made with fresh watermelon, mint, lime juice and rum with a fizzy splash of club soda.

Watermelon Basil Cooler

This non-alcoholic mocktail is a great way to stay hydrated all summer long. Puree watermelon pieces, lemon juice, and basil leaves. Top with club soda for a fizzy delight.

Frozen Watermelon Margarita

Place the frozen watermelon, ice, tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, and agave into a high-speed blender. Blend until smooth. This is best for Summer.