6 signs of Vitamin B12 deficiency

Vitamin B12 is a crucial nutrient required to keep your cells and blood cells healthy. It also helps the body make DNA, the genetic material in all of the cells.
As the body doesn't make vitamin B12 on its own, you have to add it to your diet or take supplements in order to get it.
Despite its crucial role in the body, vitamin B12 is often overlooked until deficiency symptoms arise.
Low levels can lead to serious health issues if untreated. Here are six common signs of Vitamin B12 deficiency and how to restore it to optimal levels.
Persistent fatigue
Feeling unusually tired or weak, even after rest, is a crucial sign of B12 deficiency. Vitamin B12 is essential for red blood cell production, which carries oxygen throughout the body. But when there is insufficient oxygen delivery, it can leave you drained.
Pale skin
A lack of healthy red blood cells can lead to pale skin or a slight yellowing (jaundice). A deficiency in B12 may cause megaloblastic anemia, where red blood cells are abnormally large and dysfunctional, impacting skin tone.
Tingling or numbness
If you experience a tingling sensation or numbness in your hands or feet, testing your B12 levels could be helpful. A pins-and-needles sensation may indicate nerve damage from low B12 levels. This vitamin supports the myelin sheath, which insulates nerves. Without it, nerve signals can misfire, causing discomfort.
Sore mouth and tongue
Another sign of vitamin B12 deficiency is a sore mouth and tongue. Glossitis, or inflammation of the tongue, can make it red, swollen, or sore. Some experience a burning sensation or mouth ulcers. These oral symptoms often appear early in B12 deficiency.
Mood changes
Vitamin B12 deficiency also leads to irritability, depression, or anxiety. This vitamin influences serotonin and dopamine production, the neurotransmitters that regulate mood. Low levels may disrupt these pathways and affect mental health.
Brain fog
Vitamin B12 deficiency also affects cognitive function. This may lead to memory lapses, difficulty concentrating, or brain fog. You may also experience a hard time remembering things or getting confused easily. In severe cases, it may mimic dementia-like symptoms, particularly in older adults, as B12 supports brain health and cognitive function.