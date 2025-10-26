6 easy ways to remove wax and pesticides from apples without losing taste or crunch: Clean apples made easy

Apples are one of the healthiest and most popular fruits worldwide, but have you ever wondered about the wax and chemicals that sit on their shiny skin?
Many commercially sold apples are coated with natural or synthetic waxes to prolong shelf life and enhance their glossy look.
While this makes them look appealing in stores, it also means residues of chemicals, pesticides, and wax can remain on the skin.
If you want to enjoy apples safely without compromising flavour or texture, we’ve gathered six natural, easy, and effective methods to remove wax and chemicals from your apples.
These methods are safe, kitchen-friendly, and perfect for anyone who wants cleaner, healthier fruit.
Use Warm Water and a Soft Brush to Gently Remove Surface Wax
One of the simplest and most natural ways to clean apples is by using warm water and a soft vegetable brush. This method helps loosen surface wax and dirt without affecting the texture of the apple.
Create a Natural Vinegar Solution to Remove Pesticides and Wax
Vinegar is a powerful natural cleanser that can help break down wax and remove pesticide residues effectively. It’s safe, natural, and leaves apples tasting fresh.
Lemon Juice and Baking Soda: A Dynamic Duo for Sparkling Clean Apples
Lemon juice contains citric acid that can naturally dissolve wax, while baking soda is mildly abrasive and neutralises pesticide residues. Together, they form a potent cleaning solution.
Boiling Water Dip: A Traditional Method to Loosen Wax
A traditional kitchen hack is to briefly dip apples in boiling water. This method softens the wax coating and makes it easier to remove.
Saltwater Soak: Gentle, Natural, and Effective
Saltwater is another natural method used to eliminate bacteria and reduce chemical residues on apple skins. It’s gentle, inexpensive, and doesn’t affect taste.