5 useful tips to sleep better

Sleep is essential to nearly every aspect of human life, influencing physical health, mental well-being, and overall quality of living.
It is not simply a time of rest, but a critical biological process that allows the body and mind to recover, repair, and function properly.
Disciplined Schedule To keep your body clock stable, you should always try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. A consistent routine helps in forming a disciplined sleep cycle.
Create a sleep sanctuary Your bedroom environment plays a major role in how easily you fall asleep and how well you stay asleep. One should aim to keep their room cool and quiet by reducing disruptive noises. You can use a white noise machine, a fan, or soft ambient sounds to help mask sudden disturbances.
Practice caution in diet Avoid having heavy meals or caffeine before going to bed, as it can disrupt sleep. Instead, opt for light snacks like bananas or chamomile tea. Digestive activity can keep your body alert, preventing the deep, restful sleep you need.
Limit screen time Limiting screen time before sleep, ideally 30 to 60 minutes to an hour before bed, improves sleep by reducing blue light and brain stimulation, leading to faster sleep onset and better quality rest
Manage stress Managing stress is crucial for good sleep because stress triggers hormones like cortisol, making it hard to fall asleep, while quality rest helps regulate these hormones, allowing your body and mind to reset, process emotions, repair, and build resilience for the next day. Practice deep breathing, meditation, yoga, or listen to calming music before bed.