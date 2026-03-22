5 traditional Eid desserts you can make at home

Sheer Khurma Sheer Khurma is a beloved Eid dessert made from vermicelli, milk, dates, and a mix of nuts and cardamom. Its creamy texture and aromatic flavour make it a festive favourite. To prepare, lightly fry vermicelli in ghee, simmer it in milk, and add chopped dates, almonds, and pistachios. A sprinkle of rosewater or saffron gives it an extra celebratory touch.
Baklava Baklava is a rich pastry made of layers of phyllo dough, filled with chopped nuts, and soaked in a fragrant sugar syrup. Although it requires a bit of patience to assemble, the sweet and crunchy result is well worth it. Pistachios, walnuts, or almonds can be used to add a delicious nutty flavor.
Maamoul Maamoul are delicate shortbread cookies filled with dates, nuts, or figs. They are traditionally shaped using special molds, but even hand-shaping works well for home bakers. Dust them with powdered sugar for an elegant finish and a delightful Eid treat that pairs perfectly with tea or coffee.
Qatayef Qatayef is also a staple during Eid. These stuffed pancakes are filled with sweet cheese, nuts, or cream and then either baked or fried before being drizzled with sugar syrup. Their crispy outside and soft, sweet filling make them irresistible.
Gulab Jamun Gulab Jamun is a classic crowd-pleaser made from milk solids and flour, deep-fried, and soaked in a fragrant sugar syrup infused with rosewater or cardamom. Soft, sweet, and melt-in-your-mouth, these little dumplings are a must-have for any Eid feast.