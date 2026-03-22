5 traditional Eid desserts you can make at home

Sheer Khurma Sheer Khurma is a beloved Eid dessert made from vermicelli, milk, dates, and a mix of nuts and cardamom. Its creamy texture and aromatic flavour make it a festive favourite. To prepare, lightly fry vermicelli in ghee, simmer it in milk, and add chopped dates, almonds, and pistachios. A sprinkle of rosewater or saffron gives it an extra celebratory touch.