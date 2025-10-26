5 surprising benefits of eating peanuts in winter

As winter approaches, our bodies require nutrient-rich foods to keep warm and healthy.
Here are five compelling reasons to snack on peanuts during the cold months.
Peanuts are rich in vitamin E, zinc, and magnesium that ensures a strong immunity. These elements prevent winter-related infections and diseases. A quarter cup of peanuts gives 25% of the required daily intake of vitamin E. Peanuts through frequent consumption keep the immune system in good condition and serve well to combat flu season.
Peanuts contain high thermogenic activity, which generates warmth inside the body. This will help to flush away chills and keep your body warm. The nut is characterized with healthy fats and protein, giving long-lasting energy to the winter sports athlete participating in skiing or ice skating.
It is rich in antioxidants, including resveratrol and polyphenols, which protect against winter-induced oxidative stress. The compounds help reduce inflammation, thus supporting well-being. Eating peanuts will support your body’s natural defenses against the harsh conditions of the winter season.
A good source of vitamin B3 or niacin in peanuts, it basically affects the thinking powers and memory. The short days and chilly temperature during winter can make people gloomy and unfocused. Peanuts can help keep mental acuity and healthy thinking.
Peanuts are full of omega-6 fatty acids and antioxidants, which are very good for the skin and hair. Winter brings dry air and cold temperatures to damage and dehydrate the skin. Consuming peanuts ensures moisture and hydration for the skin and hair to look healthy.
Warm, healthy, and happy with peanuts this winter.