5 Simple ways to reduce stress naturally in daily life

In today’s fast-paced world, stress has become a common part of daily life. While occasional stress is normal, chronic stress can affect both mental and physical well-being.
Practice deep breathing Deep breathing exercises help calm the nervous system and reduce anxiety. Taking slow, deep breaths for a few minutes can lower heart rate and promote relaxation, making it an effective stress-relief technique.
Stay physically active Regular physical activity such as walking, yoga or light exercise helps release endorphins, also known as feel-good hormones. Even 20–30 minutes of movement daily can significantly reduce stress levels.
Maintain healthy sleep routine Adequate sleep is essential for mental health. Establishing a consistent sleep schedule and ensuring 7–8 hours of rest each night can help the body recover and better cope with stress.
Limit screen time and practice mindfulness Reducing time spent on digital devices and engaging in mindfulness practices like meditation can help improve focus and reduce stress. Taking regular breaks from screens allows the mind to relax and recharge.