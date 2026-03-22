5 offline-rituals to reset your screen fatigue

Let’s be completely honest: the doomscrolling is getting to all of us.
Between endless emails, social media content and notifications, our brains are too much consumed and our eyes are exhausted.
You don’t need to retreat to an off-the-grid cabin to fix it, but you do need to start setting some boundaries with your glowing rectangles.
Here is a quick cheat sheet for swapping out your digital habits, followed by five rituals to help you reclaim your attention span.
Blue light disrupts your melatonin production, making it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep. Implement a strict no-screen policy 60 minutes before your head hits the pillow. Charge your phone in another room and invest in an old-school alarm clock. Spend this hour reading, stretching, or doing your skincare routine.
We spend all day tapping smooth glass. Pick up an analog hobby that requires both hands, making it impossible to hold your phone. Whether it’s knitting, pottery, watercolour painting, tactile hobbies ground you in the present moment.
Going for a nature walk helps if you overstimulate your brain with audiobooks, music, and fitness-tracker notifications. Leave your earphones at home. Go for a 20-minute walk in your neighborhood or a local park and just listen to the surroundings. Tuning into the ambient noise of the world is a powerful reset for an overstimulated nervous system.
When your mental cache is full of to-do lists, anxieties, and random thoughts, typing them into your phone often just leads to checking your email. Keep a dedicated physical notebook on your desk. When you feel overwhelmed, spend five minutes physically writing out everything in your head. The act of putting pen to paper makes you to slow down your racing thoughts.
As soon as the sun goes down, turn off the "big lights," including your TV, phone or even the white light that comes from your tubelights. Rely exclusively on warm-toned table lamps, floor lamps, and candles. This visual shift sends a subconscious signal to your brain that the workday is officially over, helping you transition into a state of rest.