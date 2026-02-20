5 mistakes to avoid for a peaceful sleep

See More
Stop using electronic devices before bed We often tend to scroll through phone or watching TV late or watching TV late at night. However, this exposes the eyes to blue light, leading to overstimulation which can keep the brain alert. You must switch off devices at least 30-60 minutes before bedtime and instead engage in reading or meditation.
Change your irregular sleep schedule Nowadays, people practice sleeping and waking up at different times, which eventually confuses the body’s internal clock. Such an inconsistent routine can make it harder to fall asleep. You should maintain a fixed sleep schedule, even on weekends.
Don’t consume caffeine or heavy meals in late hours Caffeine often stays in the system for longer hours, keeping the body alert. Also, heavy or spicy food close to bedtime can cause discomfort or indigestion. Instead avoid caffeine late in the evening and opt for light and easily digestible dinners.
Remove distractions Noise, bright lights, or even an uncomfortable mattress can interrupt a sleep cycle. Keep your surroundings quieter, darker, and calm. Invest in a good-quality bedding and ensure proper ventilation.
Don’t overthink Overthinking or unnecessary stress in the bed can lead to tossing and turning, also increasing alertness. Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, journaling, or light stretching to calm the mind.
