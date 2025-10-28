5 Healthy Ingredients for Fitness Enthusiasts

Another well-liked Ayurvedic treatment is turmeric , which is the ingredient that gives curry its characteristic yellow colour. Its primary active ingredient, curcumin, is a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. Test-tube research suggests that it might be just as effective as other anti-inflammatory medications, if not more so, and without any of their negative effects. Additionally, turmeric may aid in the prevention of heart disease in part by enhancing blood flow, just as effectively as exercise or other prescribed drugs.