5 healthy avocado recipes you must try

Avocado pasta is a quick, healthy, and creamy dish perfect for lunch or dinner. Made by blending ripe avocado with garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice, the sauce is tossed with cooked pasta to create a smooth, nutritious meal. Topped with cherry tomatoes, fresh herbs, or a sprinkle of parmesan, this easy-to-make pasta is packed with healthy fats, vitamins, and fibre.