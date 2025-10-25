5 healthy avocado recipes you must try

Avocado is a creamy, green fruit that is rich in healthy fats, vitamins, and fibre.
It is easy to use in meals and makes food both tasty and nutritious.
Avocado's creamy texture and healthy fats make it a versatile ingredient for everything from breakfasts to desserts.
Here are some simple avocado dishes that anyone can try at home.
A perfectly ripe avocado mashed on whole-grain toast, topped with cherry tomatoes, a sprinkle of chilli flakes, and a drizzle of olive oil. Quick, satisfying, and loaded with healthy fats.
Blend avocado with banana, almond milk, and a small spoon of honey. This smoothie is creamy, filling, and gives you energy for the day.
Cut avocado into cubes and mix with cucumber, corn, cherry tomatoes, and lettuce. Add lemon juice and olive oil for a delicious salad packed with vitamins.
Avocado pasta is a quick, healthy, and creamy dish perfect for lunch or dinner. Made by blending ripe avocado with garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice, the sauce is tossed with cooked pasta to create a smooth, nutritious meal. Topped with cherry tomatoes, fresh herbs, or a sprinkle of parmesan, this easy-to-make pasta is packed with healthy fats, vitamins, and fibre.
Blend avocado with chickpeas, garlic, lemon juice, and a pinch of cumin. Serve with carrot or cucumber sticks for a healthy snack.