5 Health benefits of Garlic that can boost your overall wellbeing
Garlic, a widely used kitchen ingredient, is not only known for its strong flavour but also for its powerful health benefits.
Rich in antioxidants and bioactive compounds, garlic has been used in traditional medicine for centuries to support overall wellness.
Here are five benefits of garlic that may help improve health when included as part of a balanced diet.
This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before making any changes to your diet or health routine.
Boosts Immunity Garlic is known to strengthen the immune system due to its antibacterial and antiviral properties. Regular consumption may help the body fight common infections such as colds and flu more effectively.
Supports heart health Garlic may help reduce blood pressure and improve cholesterol levels. Its natural compounds can support better blood circulation and contribute to overall cardiovascular health.
Rich in Antioxidants Packed with antioxidants, garlic helps protect cells from oxidative stress. This may reduce the risk of chronic diseases and support healthy ageing.
Improves digestive health Garlic can promote healthy digestion by supporting gut-friendly bacteria. It may also help in reducing bloating and improving overall gut function.
May support brain protectionIts antioxidant compounds may help reduce oxidative damage linked with neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's Disease and age-related memory decline.