5 desi sources of Biotin which are best for ultimate hair growth

When it comes to hair care, everyone wants that one magical solution to make their hair thicker, shinier, and stronger.
And while serums, oils, and expensive treatments have their place, the real secret lies inside your body, in your nutrition.
Among all the vitamins and minerals that support hair health, Biotin, also known as Vitamin B7, is the ultimate game-changer
It’s responsible for building keratin, the main protein that makes up your hair.
So, if you’re dealing with thinning, dullness, or slow growth, a good dose of biotin-rich foods could be your natural fix.
Eggs are literally hair food in their purest form. They are one of the best natural sources of Biotin and high-quality protein - two things your hair absolutely loves. The yolk, in particular, is loaded with Biotin, while the white provides protein that strengthens hair from within.
A handful of soaked almonds daily can improve your hair’s texture and prevent breakage. You can also blend them into smoothies, add them to halwa, or make homemade almond milk.
These humble tubers are a powerhouse of Biotin, Beta Carotene, and other hair-loving nutrients. Regular consumption can help boost hair growth, improve scalp health, and add natural shine to your locks.
Whether it’s roasted black chana, boiled chana salad, or besan cheela, this humble legume is a biotin-rich desi favourite. Chana not only provides a good amount of Biotin but also offers protein, iron, and zinc, all of which work together to strengthen hair from the roots.
When it comes to hair health, spinach deserves its own fan club. It’s packed with Biotin, Iron, Folate, and Vitamin C, a powerful combination that boosts blood circulation to the scalp and helps hair follicles thrive.