5 creative DIY Valentine's Day gift ideas that will melt their heart

Custom photo album or scrapbook Capture your love story with a personalized photo album or scrapbook. Collect pictures, mementoes, and special memories you’ve shared with your partner, and arrange them in a beautifully crafted album. Add handwritten notes, love quotes, and little details to make it extra sentimental. You can also include fun things like ticket stubs, postcards, and love letters.
Personalized love jar A love jar is a sweet and simple way to remind your partner how much they mean to you every single day. Fill a jar with little notes, each containing a reason why you love them, a memory, or a quote that reminds you of them. They can pull out a note whenever they need a pick-me-up.
Hand-poured scented candles Create a cosy, romantic atmosphere with a homemade candle. Pick a fragrance you know your partner will love and make a set of candles with personalized touches, like their favourite colour or a meaningful scent. You can also pour the candles into unique containers, such as teacups or mason jars, for added charm.
Handmade love coupons Give the gift of experiences with a booklet of "love coupons" that offer your partner special treats or favours. These can be anything from "a movie night of your choice" to "a homemade dinner" or "a weekend getaway." Tailor the coupons to your partner’s interests and what will make them feel loved and appreciated.
DIY terrarium with personal touches If your partner loves plants, create a beautiful, low-maintenance terrarium as a unique gift. Choose a glass container, and fill it with small plants, rocks, and decorative items.