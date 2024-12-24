13 Incredible facts about Gharials
Gharials also referred as fish eating crocodlies, known for its narrow, elongated snout and sharp, interlocking teeth.
The Gharial gets its name from an Indian earthenware pot known as a ‘ghara’
It is one of the world’s largest crocodilian, male gharials typically reach 15 to 20 feet and weigh about 2,000 lbs. Females are generally smaller, usually growing between 11 to 15 feet.
Females can lay around 20-90 eggs at a time, Eggs typically hatch in 90 days
Males will blow bubbles and produce a buzzing sound to attract a mate during the courting phase.
Gharials hunted for its skin and medicinal purposes
Gharials are polygamous. There is usually male in a territory with four to six other females.
Gharials lay the largest eggs of all crocodilians, mating typically occurs in end of winters. Female gharials will dig a nest on the sandy banks of the river and lay their eggs.
Gharials have more teeth than any other crocodilian, gharials have a mouth full of 110 interlocking teeth in their long, narrow snout.
Gharials are known as an indicator of a clean river system
Gharials don’t hunt humans, In fact, gharials are actually considered to be one of the least aggressive crocodilians.
They have night vision, their eyes can glow when a torch is shown on them at night
Due to the loss of habitat, hunting, and manipulation of river flow, gharials are classified as critically endangered by IUCN Red List in 2007