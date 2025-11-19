PCOD Diet: 10 Superfoods Every Woman Should Eat

Leafy Greens  Spinach and kale help balance hormones and reduce inflammation.

Berries  Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants and regulate blood sugar.

Whole Grains   Oats, quinoa, and brown rice improve insulin sensitivity and keep you full longer.

Lean Proteins  Tofu and paneer support metabolism and manage weight.

Nuts & Seeds  Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds help regulate hormones.

Beans & Lentils  High in fiber and protein, they stabilize blood sugar levels.

Greek Yogurt or Curd Supports gut health and improves digestion.

 Avocados  Healthy fats help balance hormones and reduce cravings.

Green Tea Boosts metabolism and reduces inflammation linked to PCOD.

Broccoli & Cauliflower Cruciferous veggies help detox the body and balance estrogen levels.