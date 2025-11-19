PCOD Diet: 10 Superfoods Every Woman Should Eat
Leafy Greens
Spinach and kale help balance hormones and reduce inflammation.
Berries
Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants and regulate blood sugar.
Whole Grains
Oats, quinoa, and brown rice improve insulin sensitivity and keep you full longer.
Lean Proteins
Tofu and paneer support metabolism and manage weight.
Nuts & Seeds
Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds help regulate hormones.
Beans & Lentils
High in fiber and protein, they stabilize blood sugar levels.
Greek Yogurt or Curd
Supports gut health and improves digestion.
Avocados
Healthy fats help balance hormones and reduce cravings.
Green Tea
Boosts metabolism and reduces inflammation linked to PCOD.
Broccoli & Cauliflower
Cruciferous veggies help detox the body and balance estrogen levels.