10 Best vegetarian source of Iron

TOFU: Yes, Tofu is a rich plant-based source of iron, making it especially beneficial for those who don’t consume meat. Including tofu in meals helps support healthy blood circulation and maintain steady energy levels.
Lentils: Lentils help boost hemoglobin levels and support steady energy throughout the day.
Adding lentils to your diet is an easy way to improve iron intake while also getting protein and fiber.
PUMPKIN SEEDS: Pumpkin seeds are a good plant-based source of iron, supporting healthy blood and oxygen flow. Their iron content, along with other minerals, helps boost energy and overall wellness.
SPINACH: Spinach is naturally rich in iron, which helps support healthy blood and prevents fatigue. Including spinach in your diet boosts iron levels and contributes to overall energy and wellness.
ALMOND: Yes, Almonds contain a good amount of iron, which helps support healthy blood and energy levels. Adding almonds to your daily diet is a simple way to boost iron intake along with healthy fats and protein.
OATMEAL: Oats contain iron, which helps support healthy blood and maintain steady energy levels. Including oats in your breakfast is an easy way to boost iron intake along with fiber and essential nutrients.
FLAX SEEDS: Yes, Flax seeds contain iron, which helps support healthy blood and energy levels. Adding flax seeds to your meals is a simple way to boost iron intake along with fiber and omega-3 nutrients.
CASHEWS: Cashews are a good source of iron, which helps support healthy blood and prevents tiredness. Including cashews in your diet can boost iron intake while also providing healthy fats and essential nutrients.
QUINOA: Quinoa contains plant-based (non-heme) iron, which supports healthy blood and oxygen flow in the body. Eating quinoa along with vitamin-C-rich foods helps the body absorb its iron more effectively.
RAISINS: Raisins are a natural source of iron, which helps support healthy blood and prevent fatigue. Including raisins in your daily diet is an easy way to boost iron intake along with fiber and antioxidants.