Viral Video reveals fascinating process of soan papdi making, leaves viewers stunned

Soan papdi, a beloved Indian mithai renowned for its delightful taste and melt-in-your-mouth texture, has captivated taste buds worldwide. However, its intricate and fascinating production process had remained a mystery to many. Recently, a viral video surfaced on social media, shedding light on the mesmerizing artistry behind crafting this delectable treat.

The captivating video was shared on Instagram by the handle @swadishtdelights, and within a short span, it took the internet by storm. The clip showcased a skilled group of workers meticulously arranging almonds and pistachios on expansive trays, setting the stage for the creation of the beloved confectionery.

The process commenced with melting sugar in a traditional kadhai to form a luscious syrup. To this, besan (gram flour) and ghee (clarified butter) were meticulously added, resulting in a sticky mixture. The artisans skillfully kneaded the concoction until it attained a malleable, rubber band-like consistency.

With artistry and precision, the workers carefully arranged the now pliable mixture on the trays, ensuring a uniform spread. Employing their adept hands, they skillfully flattened the mixture from the top and deftly cut it into elegant square pieces, each holding the promise of a delectable flavor explosion.

The final touch involved adorning the freshly-cut soan papdi pieces with a generous sprinkling of vibrant dry fruits, enhancing both its taste and visual appeal. These delectable creations were then gently placed into boxes, ready to be shared and savored by individuals near and far.

Since its online debut, the video has garnered extraordinary engagement, accumulating over 11.2 million views, 531K likes, and hundreds of heartwarming comments. Social media users expressed astonishment at witnessing the craftsmanship behind their cherished mithai. Many lauded the artisans’ dedication to hygiene, a vital aspect often overlooked in traditional sweet-making practices.

One viewer praised, “Let me appreciate you guys for the hygiene.” Another concurred, “After a long time, I saw hygiene in making sweets.” The labor-intensive process was also acknowledged, with a comment noting, “Soan papdi is the best example of jitni effort lagaoge utni value kam rahegi (the more effort you put in, the less value you get).”

Numerous individuals expressed their fondness for the sweet delight, with one person exclaiming, “Soan papdi sabse sasti, sundar sweet dish hai. I love it.” Another enthusiast marveled, “One of the best sweets made with huge efforts and deviation. I love this sweet.” The captivating video also sparked curiosity, as a viewer mused, “I’ve always wondered how they came up with those recipes and cooking methods. Interesting and mesmerizing.”