Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes MS Dhoni on his birthday

Puri: Well-known Puri-based sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik extended his warm wishes to former Indian captains of all time, MS Dhoni on the cricketer’s birthday.

Pattnaik took to the Twitter and posted a picture of one of his sand arts portraying Dhoni. ‘#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni Ji wish you a successful life , Great year ahead Nation is proud of you . One of My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha . #MSDhonibirthday’ he captioned the photo.

#HappyBirthdayMahi Warm Birthday wishes to legendary iconic cricketer @msdhoni. One of my SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha.#MSDhonibirthday pic.twitter.com/8M3Fo95Cyk — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 7, 2020



Dhoni turned 39 today. He was born on this day in 1981 in Ranchi. Ever since his debut in India squad in 2004, he has been a fan favourite. Besides, he is the only captain to win all the International Cricket Council (ICC) sanctioned tournaments, has been on a sabbatical since the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand in the semifinals.