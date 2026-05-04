Subhadra Yojana money to be credited to 1.23 lakh women’s account today: Dy CM

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Bhubaneswar: Over 1.23 lakh women who were earlier deprived of benefits under the Subhadra Yojana will receive the pending amount in their bank accounts today, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida informed today.

As many as 1,23,849 beneficiaries who missed the fourth installment disbursed on March 8, Women’s Day, will now get the money. These women were left out due to various technical and verification issues. After fresh scrutiny, they have been found eligible again, Parida said.

Under the Subhadra Yojana, women aged 21 to 60 years as of April 1, 2026, are eligible for registration.

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The government had reopened the registration window for left-out applicants from April 1 to April 30, 2026. Those who could not apply earlier were given another opportunity. However, applications already submitted will not be accepted again, officials clarified.

The fourth installment was credited to other eligible beneficiaries on March 8. Today’s disbursal will cover those who were deprived due to discrepancies that have now been resolved.

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