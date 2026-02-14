Speeding traveller rams into auto, shop in Bhubaneswar, 2 critically injured

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Two persons sustained injuries after a speeding traveller van rammed into an autorickshaw and then into a shop in Badagada’s Brit Colony area of Bhubaneswar on Friday morning.

The accident took place in Brit Colony under the jurisdiction of Badagada police station.

The injured persons has been identified as Guddu Pillai, a police official and a local resident of that area.

As per sources, the traveller van was moving at high speed when it collided head-on with the auto and then into the chai shop. Following which two persons sustained injuries.

All the injured persons were immediately shifted to Capital hospital for treatment.