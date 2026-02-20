Rajkummar Rao calls Patralekhaa “best thing in his life” in heartfelt birthday message

Advertisement

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has shared a touching birthday message for his wife Patralekhaa, describing her as the “best thing” that ever happened to him.

On February 20, Rao posted on social media to wish Patralekhaa on her special day, posting a heartfelt note alongside a series of photos of the couple. In his message, he referred to her as a source of joy, strength, and partnership, saying both he and their daughter Parvati feel “so lucky” to have her in their lives.

“Happy birthday to the best thing that ever happened to me. Parvati and I are so lucky to have you,” Rao wrote, reflecting on their life together. The note struck a chord with fans and followers, many of whom flooded the post with birthday wishes and messages of admiration for the couple.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who tied the knot in 2021, have often been praised for their grounded and supportive relationship. While both actors focus primarily on their work in films, they frequently share glimpses of family life, celebrating milestones and expressing appreciation for each other publicly.

The birthday post underlined Rao’s affection and respect for his wife, drawing warm reactions from fans across social media. Many followers called the gesture “beautiful,” “emotional,” and a touching example of a modern partnership in Bollywood.

