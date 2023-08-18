Rajasthan: Police constable tied to cot and thrashed for raping woman!

New Delhi: A Police constable was reportedly tied to a cot and thrashed by people for allegedly raping a woman in Rajasthan.

It has further been alleged that the accused constable was let go by cops from the Police Station. The accused is at large now. The station house officer (SHO) has been suspended in this matter.

As per the complaint lodged in this matter the said constable went to the house of a 30 year old woman at night. Then she was alone in the house on Tuesday night. He allegedly raped her.

Reportedly, as the woman screamed, the neighbours rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused. Even, the victim’s family members reached the spot and allegedly thrashed the cop by tying him to a cot.

The victim woman later lodged an FIR in this matter on Thursday. Reportedly, now efforts are being made to nab the culprit.