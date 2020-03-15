Punjab Man Traveling To Amritsar From Malaysia Dies Mid-Air

Amritsar: A 41-year-old Punjabi man, who was returning to Amritsar from Malaysia after a stay of 5 months, died in mid-air while on Flight. He was declared dead when his Air-Asia flight landed in Amritsar today.

The deceased has been identified as Hukam Singh of Batala village, Gurdaspur district in Punjab.

Hukam was shifted to the Civil hospital near the airport immediately after his flight landed.

The doctors declared him brought dead. Later his body was sent for autopsy.

The exact reason behind is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources Hukam was detected with infection in his throat and lungs at the Malaysian airport. The samples from his throat have been taken by doctors for further study.

Doctors have kept the dead body in the government hospital of Amritsar. It will be handed over to his family later on.