Police detains 2 out of 5 accused in attack of youth in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Police have laid in its hands on the CCTV footage and detained two out of the five accused on Tuesday in the kidnap and attack of a youth in Bhubaneswar based on previous enmity due to land disputes.

In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that the youth was abducted by unknown miscreants in a Bolero car. The youth was identified as Santosh Panda, a real estate seller. The number plate of the vehicle was concealed with a black tape. He was then attacked and his leg was axed and he was shot.

On the basis of the CCTV footage, police detained two miscreants out of the five involved in the attack of the youth. He was attacked due to some previous enmity related to land.

This incident took place near Kuakhai river in Mancheswar Biramunda under Nandankanan police station limits. Locals noticed the injured man and informed Police. He is undergoing treatment in Cuttack SCB during the filing of the report.

Also Read: Odisha Vigilance unearths 18 plots and multiple buildings from raid on AEE Jeypore