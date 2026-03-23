Over 9,900 Students Skip Odisha Matric Exams: 19,000+ Schools Lack Desks and Benches

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The Odisha education department is under pressure after 9930 students didn’t turn up for their Class 10 board exams this year. Even though 5,46,876 students had registered, only 5,36,946 actually took the tests. That means 1.81% merely remained indoors. School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond shared these numbers with the State Legislative Assembly, and it is evident for public to be concerned.

But the problem isn’t just the absent students. The Minister’s report revealed that almost 20,000 schools statewide don’t have basic classroom furniture — no desks, no benches. So thousands of kids end up sitting on the floor during lessons. Teachers blame this for creating a lousy learning environment, and honestly, it probably makes students think twice about sticking around.

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The government is still trying to figure out exactly why so many students skipped the exams. Early guesses point to a mix of tough academics, poverty, and families migrating for work. Kids in remote areas face extra hurdles, like tricky transportation and families struggling to cover school expenses. All these things pile up and push students out.

To tackle the issue, Odisha is stepping up efforts to bring dropouts back. They’re using campaigns like ‘Prabesh Utsav’, ‘Khadi Chhuan’, and ‘Asa School Jiba’ to spread the word and boost enrollment. The Minister also told the Assembly a child-tracking survey is underway to spot dropouts up to age 18. Plus, the government says it’s committed to finally providing desks and benches for all those schools that are sorely lacking.