Orissa HC Bar Association opposes live streaming of court proceedings: Bar-Bench meet on August 6

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court Bar Association has opposed the live streaming of Court proceedings while the live streaming has been started from August 2 on trial basis.

As per reports, a Bar-Bench meeting will be held on August 6. The Bar is waiting for the decision of this meeting. As per reports, the next meeting of the High Court Bar Association will be held on August 9 when the next course of action will be discussed.

The Bar Association has said that the order for live streaming should be rescinded to protect the dignity and majesty of courts. It added its views and suggestion were not considered while taking the decision.

Besides, disciplinary action will be taken against the advocates who appeared in the Court of the CJ setting aside the decision of the Bar, said HC Bar Association President Jagabandhu Sahu.