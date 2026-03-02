Odisha to Get ₹1,000 Crore Cruise Terminal and New 1,500-Acre City in Puri

Advertisement

PURI: In a major move to redefine Odisha’s tourism and maritime landscape, Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Pravati Parida announced on Sunday that a world-class cruise terminal worth approximately ₹1,000 crore will be constructed in the holy town of Puri. Alongside this infrastructure push, the state government plans to develop a modern city across 1,500 acres of land to foster tourism-led urban growth.

The proposed cruise terminal, estimated at ₹1,000 crore, is designed to position Puri as a premier maritime tourism destination. While Puri is globally renowned for the Jagannath Temple, this project aims to attract both domestic and international cruise liners. Officials noted that the terminal will eventually connect Puri with other regional hubs such as Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Digha, and even the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, creating a vibrant coastal tourism circuit.

To complement the maritime infrastructure, the Minister revealed plans for a massive urban development project in the Sipasarubali area of Puri district. A new city will be developed over 1,500 acres, featuring modern infrastructure, premium hotels, recreational zones, and commercial establishments. This planned expansion is expected to accommodate the growing influx of tourists while providing high-quality amenities that meet international standards.

The Minister made these announcements during the 40th foundation day celebration of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO). She emphasized that these projects are not just about tourism but are vital for the state’s economy. The development is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities in the hospitality, transport, and service sectors, strengthening the livelihood of the local population.

The announcement aligns with the Mohan Majhi-led government’s broader strategy of port-led development and coastal transformation. Minister Parida highlighted that Odisha possesses immense untapped potential in its coastline. By integrating the new cruise terminal with upcoming projects like the Shree Jagannath International Airport and the expansion of “Blue Flag” beaches, the state aims to pace itself with the rapidly evolving global tourism market.

This double-pronged development—maritime and urban—is part of a larger ₹46,000 crore maritime blueprint for Odisha. With the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the cruise terminal already in motion and MoUs being signed with the Paradip Port Authority, the project is set to move into the implementation phase shortly, marking a new chapter in Odisha’s journey toward becoming a global tourism powerhouse.