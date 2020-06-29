Liquor
Representational image

Odisha govt allows home delivery of country liquor

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Amid coronavirus crisis, Odisha government on Monday allowed home delivery of Out Still (OS) liquor and ENA based Country Liquoor (CL) by the licensee himself or through his authorized representative with immediate effect.

However, the home delivery of the liquor will not be permitted in the containment zones across the state, officials said.

The home delivery can be done from 7 AM to 6 PM subject to compliance of lockdown orders issued by the local authorities, said a notification issued by the State Excise Department.

The retailers are entitled to delivery charges of Rs 10 per bottle/pouch but not exceeding to Rs 50 per order. The ratailers will prominently display their phone/mobile/WhatsApp number for receiving orders.

Meanwhile, the OS and CL licensees have not been permitted sale of liquor across the counter in their premises in view of coronavirus pandemic.

