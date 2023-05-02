Odisha: Constables to get training for stress management, identify warning signs of suicide

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Police constables working under the jurisdiction of the Commissionerate of Police will be given different kinds of training including training for stress management and how to identify warning signs of suicide. The City police today signed an agreement in this regard with the Odisha state branch of the Indian Psychiatric Society.

“Constables share a big stage of responsibility for the society despite being in the lowest pillar of the police force. They usually serve as the connecting link between general public and higher authority as well as the government. While performing their duty as responsible law enforcement functions and as licensed peace officer they have to face various hurdles which in turn create a lot of stress in them. Therefore, it has been decided to give them training for stress management,” said Commissioner of Police, S K Priyadarshi.

As per the agreement, Odisha Psychiatric Society will provide training like stress management, how to identify the warning signs of suicide and the initial management, how to deal with various substance use, depression etc. and other support to the newly recruited police personnel (Recruit Constables) in Commissionerate Police.

The society has agreed to provide 6-7 learned resource persons who will regularly provide the training in various areas so that they will be able to take care of their own mental health and build their own resilience and coping skills in order to lead a better qualitative life.

Around 500 newly recruited constables will be trained, said sources adding that the initiative taken by the Commissionerate of Police in collaboration with Odisha Psychiatric Society is an innovative step and definitely going to be beneficial for all.