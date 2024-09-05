Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi to launch CM-KISAN Yojana on Nuakhai

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minster Mohan Majhi will launch the CM-KISAN Yojana on Nuakhai festival on September 8. He will launch the scheme during his visit to Sambalpur.

As per his schedule, Majhi will begin his two-day visit to Sambalpur from September 8 and will attend the ‘Nuakhai Bhetghat’ programmes apart from launching the CM-KISAN Yojana.

Notably, the Kalia Yojana of the BJD Government has been renamed as the CM-KISAN Yojana.

Under the CM-KISAN Yojana, each eligible farmer will receive an annual sum of Rs 4000 in two instalments, while landless farmers will be granted Rs 12500 in three instalments. However, they will have to register through the CM-KISAN Grievance Portal for inclusion in the scheme.

The Odisha government is launching the CM-KISAN Yojana with the aim to support small, nomadic, and landless farming families and make the payments on Akshay Tritiya and Nuakhai.