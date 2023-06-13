Odisha CM appeals for cooperation for smooth conduct of Rath Yatra 2023

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday sought cooperation from all the stakeholders for the smooth conduct Rath Yatra this year.

Virtually reviewing the preparations made by different departments for the Rath Yatra, Patnaik said that special attention should be given to the safety and other facilities for the devotees visiting Puri. He also stressed for timely conduct of all rituals of Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities during the festival.

Patnaik also directed the concerned officials to make special arrangements in view of the prevailing heatwave condition in the state.

The officials have been asked to pay special attention to ensure that the devotees coming from across the country and abroad return with a good feeling.

“Mahaprabhu is the identity of Odias. The entire world is waiting for Mahaprabhu’s Rath Yatra. It is the responsibility of all of us to conduct the festival smoothly,” he said.

Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Ranjan Das, said a decision has been taken to inaugurate the Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor project by June 15.

Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu said her department is giving emphasis for smooth transportation of the devotees coming to Puri for the Yatra.