Odia film ‘Matira Bandhana’ to be digitized

Bhubaneswar: Orissa High Court issued an important verdict regarding the protection and preservation of popular Odia films. The High Court has directed the state government to come up with a policy for the preservation of quality films.

The High Court issued this order after hearing a public interest litigation filed by petitioner Shriram Das. After hearing Case No. 21769/2023, the two-member jury consisting of Chief Justice Subhashish Talapatra and Justice Savitri Rath issued this order.

The movie “Matira Bandhana” is directed by renowned and national award winning film director Himansu Sekhar Khatua. The movie is now in celluloid format.

A public interest litigation had been filed regarding its preservation. The film has been screened at many national film festivals and has been praised. The film dwells upon the art of potters, their lifestyle and struggles.

The film stars late veteran actor Mihir Das who once said that it is one his best acted films of his life. Though the film has been completed since 2012, it is yet to be released.

Cine artistes have appealed to the state government that this movie, based on the biography of potters, should be released soon.

Actor Hara Rath said that this is a happy day for Odia cinema. We have reaped the rewards of our hard work. He said that he has not getting a chance to watch films like Matira Bandhana.

The state government should look into this. Actor Samaresh Routray said that once the audience will watch this movie we will get our prize.

We will work as per the order of the High Court, Culture Minister Ashwini Patra said.

On the other hand, the state government has started work in this direction. OFDC Chairman Kuna Tripathi said that in the first phase, 25 old Odia cinemas will be digitized and preserved in the archive.

After the High Court’s order, an opportunity has also been created for the state government so that old and good movies can come to the masses.