MP man, who longed for male child, rapes and kills his 8-year-old daughter

Bhopal: In a gruesome incident, a man raped his 8-year-old daughter, killed her and disposed the body in a well at Chachauda village in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, the man took his daughter to a field, raped her forcefully and threw her into a well after tying her hands and feet.

The matter came to light only after police started an investigation based on the missing complaint filed by the girl’s family members.

In course of probe, police started a search operation and was suspecting her father’s role as he was not cooperating with them and stayed in the house while everyone was busy in searching for the girl.

Police recovered the girl’s body from the well after three days of the incident and detained her father after her last rites were performed on Sunday morning.

It is during his interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime saying that he killed the girl as he had hated her since her birth, longing for a male child. Later, he was arrested and forwarded to the court.