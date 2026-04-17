Maximum temperature in Odisha to rise by 2-3°C, no respite from heatwave till April 24

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Bhubaneswar: The maximum temperature (day Temperature) is expected to rise by 2-3°C during next 24 hours and no large change thereafter over the districts of Odisha, predicted by the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

The weather department, while issuing the following weather warnings for the next seven days, forecasted that there will be no respite from heatwave till April 24.

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of April 18):

Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district of Bolangir, Kalahandi and Sambalpur.

Warm night conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district of Bolangir and Sambalpur.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Koraput, Rayagada, and Sundergarh and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak and Balasore.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Koraput.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 18 to 8.30 AM of April 19):

Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Kalahandi and Sambalpur.

Warm night conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district of Sundargarh, Bolangir and Sambalpur.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 19 to 8.30 AM of April 20):

Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district of Sundargarh, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Kalahandi and Sambalpur.

Warm night conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district of Sundargarh, Bolangir and Sambalpur.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, and Gajapati and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal and Gajapati.

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Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 20 to 8.30 AM of April 21):

Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district of Sundargarh, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Kalahandi and Sambalpur.

Warm night conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district of Sundargarh, Balangir and Sambalpur.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, and Gajapati and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Gajapati.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 21 to 8.30 AM of April 22):

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Koraput and Malkangiri.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 22 to 8.30 AM of April 23):

YELLOW WARNING: Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 23 to 8.30 AM of April 24):

YELLOW WARNING: Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.