Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn protests over Manipur

New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. amid protests by the Congress-led opposition members, who stood in the Well of the House, shouting slogans and displaying placards, seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the House and his response to the Manipur situation.

Speaker Om Birla allowed Question Hour proceedings as the House convened for the day.

However, after around a little over 15 minutes into the Question Hour, Birla adjourned the House till 2 p.m. amid intense sloganeering and protests by the opposition.

Interestingly JD(U) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu, whose party is part of the opposition’s INDIA alliance and has been protesting in both the Houses over the Manipur situation, also asked a question during the Question Hour, even as other opposition members were protesting in the Well of the House.

Meanwhile, intense protests are likely to be witnessed later in the day, as the government will introduce the controversial Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha.

It seeks to give greater powers to Delhi lieutenant governor in transfer and postings of Delhi government officials.

AAP-led Delhi government has vehemently opposed the Bill and has been seeking support of various opposition parties against it in both Houses of Parliament.

Since the Bill is replacing an ordinance, it will entail voting.

As the government has absolute majority in the Lok Sabha, it has brought the Bill in the Lower House.

Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Bill in the Lok Sabha, which seeks to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.