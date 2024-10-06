Live snake found on AirAsia flight, passengers shocked by snake in overhead luggage compartment, WATCH video

Thailand: A routine AirAsia Thailand flight to Phuket experienced chaos when passengers spotted a live snake in the overhead luggage compartment. A video of a flight attendant trying to capture the snake with a water bottle is going viral on social media.

Reportedly, the incident happened on January 13 on Flight FD3015 which departed Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok. A passenger noticed a small snake in the overhead luggage compartment and informed the crew. The snake was slithering over the overhead cabin lights above the overhead compartment. A flight attendant tried to capture the snake with a water bottle and later switched to a garbage bag. It is still unclear what type of snake it was.

A social media user shared a clip of this incident on the social media platform X with caption, Passengers on an Air Asia plane flying from #Bangkok to Phuket found a #snake in the cabin crawling along the overhead bin.” The clip went viral few hours of posting.

The airline described the incident as “very rare” and reassured that its flight attendants are trained to handle such occurrences. The crew relocated all the passengers from the affected area as a precautionary measure. The snake was eventually captured, though its type remains unknown.

Upon landing, the aircraft underwent a thorough inspection, deep cleaning, and fumigation before being cleared for continued operation. AirAsia emphasized that passenger and crew safety were never compromised. This marks the second reported snake sighting on an AirAsia flight, following a similar incident involving a python in 2022, which led to a flight reroute.

