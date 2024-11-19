Jaishankar and Wang Yi discuss India-China relations, acknowledge progress in border disengagement

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (MEA) S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and acknowledged the progress made in disengagement from border areas, which has contributed to maintaining peace and tranquillity.

They also exchanged views on enhancing bilateral ties, including the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage, data sharing on trans-border rivers, direct flights, and media exchanges.

“External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar met Member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Political Bureau and Foreign Minister, H.E. Mr. Wang Yi on 18 November 2024 in Rio de Janeiro on the sidelines of the G20 Summit,” the MEA said in a statement on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the ministers recognised that the disengagement in the border areas had contributed to the maintenance of peace and tranquillity. The discussions focused on the next steps in India-China relations and it was agreed that a meeting of the Special Representatives and of the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister mechanism will take place soon, the MEA said.

Among the steps discussed were the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage, data sharing on trans-border rivers, direct flights between India and China and media exchanges.

On the global situation and international issues, EAM Jaishankar noted that India and China have both differences and convergences. We have worked constructively in the BRICS and the SCO framework. Our cooperation in the G20 has also been evident, the MEA said.

“EAM said that we are strongly committed to a multipolar world, including a multipolar Asia. Where India is concerned, its foreign policy has been principled and consistent, marked by independent thought and action. We are against unilateral approaches to establish dominance. India does not view its relationships through the prism of other nations,” the MEA added.

FM Wang Yi concurred with EAM that India-China relations have particular salience in world politics. He noted that our leaders had agreed in Kazan on the way forward. The two Ministers felt that it was imperative that the focus should be on stabilising ties, managing differences and taking the next steps.

The meeting between Jaishankar and Wang Yi came a month after the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

PM Modi during the meeting had stated that ties between the two nations are important for the people of India and China and for regional and global peace and stability.

The sentiment was also reiterated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who had earlier said, “At some areas along the LAC, discussions have been ongoing between India and China at both diplomatic and military levels to resolve conflicts. Following recent talks, there has been a broad consensus to restore the ground situation. This consensus has developed on the basis of equal and mutual security. The agreement includes rights related to patrolling and grazing in traditional areas.”

This came after both India and China confirmed that an agreement had been reached between the two nations regarding patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border areas.

The border standoff between India and China began in eastern Ladakh along the LAC in 2020, sparked by Chinese military actions. This incident led to prolonged tensions between the two nations, significantly straining their relations.

Notably, India and China are set to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations. (ANI)

Also read: Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India, dates being finalised