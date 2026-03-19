India’s Renewable Energy Leap, Solar to Quadruple

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Delhi: India is likely to make a big change in how it gets its energy. It is expected that in the next 10 years, solar power will become four times bigger while wind energy will become three times bigger.

This will help India use less coal, which is currently used for over 70% of its electricity. By 2035-36, coal will be used for only 49% of electricity.

The government thinks that by 2035-36, India will have 786 gigawatts of energy from non-fossil fuels, like solar and wind. Solar energy will make up 65% of this clean energy mix.

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To make sure this energy is stored and used properly, India will also build more ways to store energy. Pumped storage hydropower will become 13 times bigger, reaching 94 GW, and battery storage will reach 80 GW by 2035-36.

This is a big step for India towards using clean energy and becoming a leader in renewable power.