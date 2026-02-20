India AI Impact Summit 2026, Sundar Pichai unveils bold ai vision

Advertisement

New Delhi: At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi on February 19, 2026, Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of Google, expressed amazement at the swift transformation of Visakhapatnam into a prominent global hub for Artificial Intelligence.

Reflecting on his student days, Pichai recalled travelling on the Coromandel Express from Chennai to IIT-Kharagpur, a journey that passed through Visakhapatnam. He remembered the city as a peaceful coastal town with immense untapped potential. As a student, he used to often take the Coromandel Express from Chennai to IIT-Kharagpur.

Highlighting the city’s remarkable growth, Pichai announced that Google will establish a full-stack AI hub in Visakhapatnam as part of its proposed $15 billion investment in India. The upcoming facility is set to include a gigawatt-scale computing infrastructure along with a new international subsea cable gateway. Once operational, the AI hub is expected to generate significant employment opportunities and provide advanced AI-driven solutions across multiple sectors in the country.

In a related development, the Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Department of Andhra Pradesh has allotted 601.40 acres of land to Adani Infra (India) Limited. The firm is partnering with Raiden Infotech India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Google, to set up a hyperscale AI data centre near Visakhapatnam.

Responding to the announcement, Andhra Pradesh IT and Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh welcomed the investment, thanking Pichai for placing strong confidence in the state during the summit.

The ambitious project marks a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s technological journey and reinforces Google’s long-term commitment to expanding innovation and digital infrastructure in India.