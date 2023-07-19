Heavy rainfall likely to cause landslide and flash floods, Orange warning issued to 8 districts

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic storm in the North Western Bay of Bengal is causing a low pressure to develop. This is likely to cause heavy rainfall in several areas across the state within the next 24 hours. An orange warning has been issued to eight districts, warning of very heavy rainfall for tomorrow. These districts include Bargarh, Sambalpur, Anugul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Khorda, and Puri.

Additionally, the Meteorological department has also issued a yellow warning to 12 districts for heavy rainfall today and tomorrow. Hilly areas like Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabrangpur, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal have a risk of facing landslides. Some districts may experience flash floods as well.

The heaviest rainfall is anticipated on July 21st and 22nd, with rainfall ranging from 7cm to 20cm in several areas. Areas of low elevation have been warned of waterlogging conditions. The heavy rainfall due to low pressure is likely to cause disruptions in sea waves. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea till July 22.