Gruesome! Drunken man kills elderly man and woman by mowing them down with dumper in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a gruesome incident, an elderly man and woman died after being allegedly run over by a dumper at Nadua village under Ghasipura police limits in Keonjhar district this afternoon.

One Bhanja Prusty, who was under the influence of alcohol, reportedly attempted to kill a man by mowing him down with his dumper over some past enmity. In the meantime Panu Prusty and Sanju Prusty came in between and Bhanja, out of anger, run the heavy vehicle over them.

The intensity of the accident was so severe that both of them died on the spot.

Soon after causing the accident, Bhanja tried to flee from the spot by leaving the dumper. However, the locals caught hold of him and handed him over to the police.

Meanwhile, cops detained the accused driver and started an investigation into the matter. They have seized the vehicle and sent the bodies to the hospital for postmortem.