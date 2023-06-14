Girl goes missing after drowning in Mahanadi River in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: In a tragic incident, a girl went missing after drowning in the Mahanadi River in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district. The incident has come to the fore from the Jagannathpur area under the Kujang block of the district.

The girl has been identified as Lusi Mallik, daughter of Arvind Mallik of Jagannathpur village.

According to sources, Lusi went to bathe in the river near the Sani temple of the village. While bathing she drowned in the river. Lusi went missing after drowning. Locals tried to spot her but were unable to do so. They immediately informed the fire department and police about the matter.

On being informed, fire service personnel and police reached the spot and initiated a search operation.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited. Such a tragic incident on the day of the festival of Raja has spread a pale of gloom all over the village.