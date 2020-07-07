Koraput: Odisha police today apprehended seven persons and seized two quintal of ganja worth around Rs 20 lakh in Koraput district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Arakhita Reddy, Shankar Sahu, Kishore Behera, Sanyasi Khatua from Berhampur, Ashish Sriharia and Gopal Sriharia from Mania village under Similiguda police limits and Ajaya Jira, resident of Badajari village.

According to sources, Lamtaput, Machakund and Jalaput police conducted a joint patrolling near Sagar village and waylaid two speedy vehicles and conducted a search operation which led to the seizure of the contraband.

During the search operation, the police found a huge quantity of ganja in the cars. The total weight of the contraband is said to be around two quintal worth 20 lakhs.

The cops also nabbed seven persons who were in the vehicles and seized the vehicle.